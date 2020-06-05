AfDB Board of Governors authorizes review of ethics committee report on Adesina

The Bureau of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has authorised an Independent Review of the Report of the Ethics Committee of the Boards of Directors which earlier cleared the President of the Bank, Akinwumi Adesina of any wrong-doing in allegations against him.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the Bureau Thursday regarding the whistle-blowers’ complaints against Adesina, who had repeatedly said that the 16 allegations leveled against him were “false, had no facts and not evidence-based.”

In a communique after the meeting, the Bureau of Board of Governors- the highest decision-making organ of the Bank- agreed that the Ethics Committee of the Boards of Directors performed its role on the matter in accordance with the rules of the bank but that the fresh probe was to accommodate some views of some governors and the need to carry everyone along in resolving the issues.

The communique was signed by the Chairperson of the Bureau of the Boards of Governors, Niale Kaba.

The communique reads: “The Bureau reiterates that it agrees that the Ethics Committee of the Boards of Directors performed its role on this matter in accordance with the applicable rule under Resolution B/BG/2008/11 of the Board of Governors.

“The Bureau also reiterates that the Chairperson of the Bureau of the Board of Governors performed her role in accepting the findings of the Ethics Committee in accordance with the said Resolution.

“However, based on the views of some Governors on the matter and the need to carry every Governor along in resolving it, the Bureau agrees to authorize an Independent Review of the Report of the Ethics Committee of the Boards of Directors relative to the allegations considered by the Ethics Committee and the submissions made by the President of the Bank Group thereto in the interest of due process.

“The Independent Review shall be conducted by a neutral high calibre individual with unquestionable experience, high international reputation and integrity within a short time period of not more than two to four weeks maximum, taking the Bank Group’s electoral calendar into account.

“The Bureau agrees that, within a three to six month period and following the independent review of the Ethics Committee Report, an independent comprehensive review of the implementation of the Bank Group’s Whistle-Blowing and Complaints Handling Policy should be conducted with a view to ensuring that the Policy is properly implemented, and revising it where necessary, to avoid situations of this nature in the future.”

A source at the bank told BusinessDay that the decision of the bank’s board of governors does not mean a fresh probe but is to ensure that the ethics committee did the right thing in their earlier investigation of Adesina.

“The Bureau stands by the ethics report, but wants a review of the process just to ensure that due process was followed.

“It is just to erase fears by some members. Outright dismissal of the demands of some of these shareholders may not be the best.This appears like a diplomatic ‘solution’ to please all,” he said.

Nigerian President Buhari had on pledged a strong support for Adesina. He assured he would work with all African leaders and stakeholders of the bank to mobilize support for Adesina’s re-election on the premise that he “had done well” and deserves a another term.

