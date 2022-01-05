AFCON: Sanwo-Olu to lead FG’s high powered delegation to Cameroon

The Federal Government has named a high-powered delegation, to lead the Nigerian contingent to the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, starting in Cameroon on Sunday.

Toyin Ibitoye, special assistant to the minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the delegation would be led by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu.

Others in the delegation are the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege; chairmen of the Senate and House of Representatives committees on sports, Obinna Ogba and Olumide Osoba.

Others include the head of the civil service of the federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan; the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; and minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Also named as members of the delegation are the minister of youth and sports development, minister of agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar; ministers of state for finance, Clem Agba; minister of agriculture, Mustapha Shehuri; minister of state for science and technology, Mohammed Abdullahi; special adviser to the president on sports, Daniel Amokachi as well as a representative of the Department of State Security (DSS).

Others expected to be part of the special delegation are Sunday Asefun, the president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS); Allen Onyeama, chairman of Air Peace, Bisi Adebutu, executive director, Premier Lotto; Emmanuel Orhiaki, executive director, marketing, Nigeria Breweries.

The list also includes Karl Toriola, managing director, MTN Nigeria, and Alfred Olajide, managing director of Coca-Cola.

The delegation is expected to leave for Cameroon on Monday, ahead of Nigeria’s first game on January 11 in Garoua.

The Super Eagles are in Group D alongside Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea Bissau.

The group games will be played in Garoua with Nigeria’s first game against Egypt.