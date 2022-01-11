AFCON 2021: Bring the trophy home – Toriola charges Super Eagles

The chief executive officer, MTN Nigeria, Olutokun Toriola, has charged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to make the country proud by becoming the champions of the continent at this year’s Africa Nations Cup tournament.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria begin their quest for another AFCON title when they face seven-time champions, the Pharaohs of Egypt in the opening match of Group D of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Tuesday.

“We are backing the boys to make us proud in Cameroon. This team can go all the way and win the trophy. They have a proud nation brimming with passion behind them, and we are also behind them all the way. At the last tournament, we finished third, and we should be pushing on from there. The team is filled with talented boys with an opportunity to make history, and we want them to grab it,” said Toriola.

MTN Nigeria, the official communication partner of the Super Eagles, reiterated its support for the team and the technical staff. The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick had the communication giant to thank for the team’s trip to Porto Novo in 2021 to face the Benin Republic. Pinnick thanked the CEO for his rapid response to the team’s needs after MTN Nigeria provided two 24-seater boats for the team.

Read also: Super Eagles land in Cameroon, set sight for AFCON glory

Super Eagles interim manager, Austin Eguavoen, and his technical team will be hoping to lead the country to a first Nations Cup title since 2013.

“I look forward to an interesting game between two ambitious teams. As I said a couple of weeks ago, we will take it one match at a time. For now, we see the clash with Egypt and all our plan is how to earn the three points. The Egyptians are a strong team and will come with a lot of confidence and steam, but we will also be going to the field with a lot of confidence and steam. It is going to be an interesting evening.”

Toriola was announced as a member of the Federal Government delegation to Cameroon for the Nations Cup. The delegation will be led by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and will include, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; Karl Toriola; minister of works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola; minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare among others.

Super Eagles of Nigeria departed Abuja, Nigeria, for Garoua, Cameroon at 8pm on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The match will take place at the 30,000 –capacity Stade Roumdé Adjia in the northern Cameroonian town of Garoua and the kick-off is 5pm.