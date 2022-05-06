AfCFTA marks 3rd anniversary with hackathon to support growing businesses

Throughout the month of May, Wamkele Mene, the Secretary-General of AfCFTA, and Mahamadou Issoufou, the AfCFTA Champion and former President, are hosting a month-long Hackathon.

They are searching for creatives who can assist SMEs upgrade their brand identity to help them upscale and make profit. The hackathon is also for small businesses in the product manufacturing terrain.

The categories include: Graphic & Visual Designing for Brands (upload samples of brand art), Voice & Musical Arts for Brands (upload sample jingles for brands) and SMEs/Start-ups (upload pictures of products and sample packaging artwork)

The hackathon forms have two deadlines, May 10, 2022 or June 20, 2022.

According to AfCFTA, “Successful artists/musicians will be matched with selected SMEs/Start-ups by May 12th or June 7th, and the joint creative-entrepreneurial teams must deliver the final creative (refreshed brand identity as evidenced by sample labels/packaging and jingles) by May 19 or June 19.”

They stated that the best collaborative output, as judged by the AfCFTA Hackathon Mall & Supermarket Partners, shall be recognised with prizes and spotlighting opportunities across Africa during the 3rd anniversary celebrations.

AfCFTA believes that through this process, the synergy among entrepreneurs, artists and other creatives will provide a documented brand catalogue of SMEs in AfCFTA, thereby enhancing business visibility for these businesses both locally and by extension, on the global stage.

Visit https://www.afcfta.app/ to register and https://www.afcfta.app/Hackathon/redirect to login to the Hackathon