AdsWizz, Audiomack partner to drive global advertisement reach

AdsWizz Inc. and Audiomack Inc. have announced a global audio advertising inventory partnership with a goal of reaching over 20 million monthly users across North America, Europe, and Africa. AdsWizz now has exclusive sales rights to Audiomack’s multicultural content, which builds on their existing partnership.

Buyers will now exclusively connect to Audiomack’s highly sought-after audience via Audiomack’s direct sales team or through AdsWizz’s connected demand sources: AudioMatic, AdsWizz’s demand-side platform; the AdsWizz Marketplace, which enables publishers and advertisers to easily transact on audio inventory; and AdsWizz direct integrations with major third-party demand-side platforms.

Dave Edwards, SVP of Revenue, Audiomack in a press release said, “Our enhanced relationship with AdsWizz has not only strengthened our existing salesforce but has enabled buyers to connect with our highly sought-after audiences in more ways than before. Giving advertisers access to our content in targetable and measurable ways matters most. Leveraging AdsWizz technology and media sales services does that for us,” Edward said.

AdsWizz’s ad technology, combined with its relationships with regional media sales representatives, including SXM Media in the United States, is expected to streamline audio inventory connections and monetization, enable publishers to efficiently monetize their audio content via the publisher’s direct sales team, resellers or a combination of both, and make audio inventory easily accessible to advertisers.

Anne Frisbie, SVP Global Partnerships and Business Development, AdsWizz said “ Being able to support its initiatives and connect advertisers with its unique and valuable content and the audience is exciting and powerful,”

The deal builds on Audiomack’s current use of the AdsWizz comprehensive technology stack, which gives the company a holistic view of ad decisioning, revenue optimization across direct and programmatic sales channels, an audio-centric attribution suite, data management, and inventory forecasting.

Audiomack can also use AdsWizz’s ShakeMe motion-activated ad format, which offers marketers real-time conversion prospects. This unified strategy should allow Audiomack to provide its listeners with a fun and relevant ad experience, as well as a smooth link with advertisers looking to reach their target market.