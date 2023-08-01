Adichie joins Obi in court as parties make final arguments against Tinubu

Renowned Author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is at the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja with Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and Datti Baba-Ahmed, his running mate in the presidential election.

The author joined the petitioners as all parties are set to adopt their final written addresses in the petition filed by the LP and Obi, challenging the 2023 presidential election.

All parties will make their final arguments, summarising all documents tendered before the court, after which the court will reserve or decide a date for judgement.