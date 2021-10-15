Aderinto congratulates Adebowale, says UI must sustain greatness

Adeyinka Aderinto, former deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) and top contender in the concluded Vice Chancellorship race in the University of Ibadan, a professor has congratulated the 13th Vice Chancellor-elect Kayode Adebowale.

Aderinto who came tops in the final eight before appearing before the VC selection board states that “It is time to move on and support the new boss in the interest of our university”.

According to him, God is the decider of all affairs and it has pleased him to hand over the leadership to Professor Adebowale for the next five years.

“We pray that Almighty God will grant him good health, wisdom and all that he may require to succeed in the office.”

“After more than one year of an engaging contest, it is time to move on and support the new boss in the interest of our University. May Almighty God give us the Grace to please Him in all our ways. Congratulations,” he says.