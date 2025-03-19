Kemi Adeosun, Former Finance Minister has called on the federal government to appoint a National Export Adviser to spearhead strategic reforms and strengthen Nigeria’s export sector.

The former minister made this appeal while delivering the keynote address at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank’s 2025 International Women’s Day Conference, themed “For All Women: Rights. Equality. Empowerment,” held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Adeosun noted that Nigeria’s export-to-GDP ratio stood at 9.2 per cent, compared to other African countries, adding that Nigeria did not need to reduce its imports into the country, but rather increase its exports.

Adeosun emphasized the urgent need for a National Export Adviser, urging the President to appoint a figurehead who would drive reforms and eliminate barriers hindering Nigeria’s export sector.

“I go so far as to call on the President to name a National Export Adviser. We need a dedicated leader to spearhead reforms and remove obstacles so that our world-class goods can reach the global market,” she stated.

She challenged the prevailing narrative that Nigeria imports excessively, arguing instead that the real issue is the country’s low export levels. Citing data, she noted that Nigeria’s export-to-GDP ratio stands at 9.2%, significantly lower than Ghana’s 34%, South Africa’s 32.8%, and Senegal’s 23%.

“The focus should not be solely on reducing imports but on increasing exports,” she stressed.

Adeosun also pointed out the bureaucratic hurdles that discourage Nigerian exporters, comparing the lengthy registration process in Nigeria—taking an average of two to three weeks—to South Africa’s streamlined 48-hour system. She urged the government to create an enabling environment that encourages export activities.

“In Nigeria, registering as an exporter involves about four steps and takes weeks to complete. In South Africa, it takes just 48 hours. If the process is too cumbersome, many will simply give up. We must be intentional about creating export opportunities,” she said.

She further highlighted the potential for Nigerian women in the export sector, emphasizing that the country’s creative and cultural industries—such as Nollywood, music, fashion, arts, crafts, and food—are primed for global expansion.

“The opportunity for women lies in exports, not imports. Nigerian products are world-class and can compete anywhere. We have already seen our film and music industries thrive internationally. The next wave should be our fashion, arts, crafts, snacks, and food,” she added.

Abubakar Bello, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NEXIM Bank, stated that the event reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to advancing women’s empowerment by celebrating their achievements, addressing challenges, fostering dialogue, sharing insights, and promoting actionable strategies for gender inclusion.

He highlighted several financial initiatives developed by the bank to support women, including the Women and Youth Export Fund, the Small and Medium Enterprises Export Fund, and the Women in Oil and Gas Managed Funds.

Additionally, he announced the launch of a new initiative, The Women in Export Development Fund, aimed at further enhancing women’s participation in export activities.

“Women and girls are central to national development. When we empower women, we uplift families, communities, and entire economies. Nigeria, with its abundant human and material resources, can only achieve sustainable progress when women are fully included in economic activities, particularly in financial empowerment and entrepreneurship,” he stated.

Bello reaffirmed NEXIM Bank’s commitment to increasing women’s participation in the non-oil export sector, emphasizing that the newly introduced Women in Export Development Fund is a strategic intervention designed to support and expand women-led businesses in global trade.

