Adelere ,a major pillar of progressive politics in Oyo State, impact’ll be missed, says Makinde

One of the major leaders dating back to the Second Republic, late Salaudeen Adelere has been described as a principled politician by Governor Seyi Makinde.

While saying his the death as a huge loss to the political class and the entire state ,Makinde, added that Adelere, who is renowned in the progressives fold, made a great impact on the politics of the state.

Adelere who died at the weekend, the governor said the late politician etched his name on the sands of time.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor had a course to relate with Adelere in his time, noting that the late politician is held in high esteem by all politicians in the state because of his stoic commitment to the ideals of good governance.

“The news of Pa Adelere’s death came as a shock to me. No one really expected that Baba, a principled politician and major pillar of progressive politics in Oyo State, will leave the stage at a period that we are redefining good governance in the state.

“My path crossed with Baba Adelere during the buildup to the 2019 governorship election and in all our discussions, he proved his mettle as a strong believer in good governance and the progress of Oyo State.

“His death will leave a huge vacuum in the politics of the state, as he will be sorely missed as one of the remaining originals in progressive politics.

“My prayer is that God grants repose to his soul and stand with the family and associates he left behind,” the governor said.