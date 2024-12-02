Adeleke promises to boost Osun IGR, enhance workers’ welfare

Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun State

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has said that his administration is aimed at strengthening the State’s tax system in a bid to increase Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and allocate the additional revenue generated to enhance workers’ welfare and overall State development.

This announcement came amid celebrations surrounding the recent agreement between the State Government and Labor Union on the implementation of the new minimum wage, effective from December 1, 2024.

Adeleke, while addressing the workers, who welcomed them to his office on Monday reaffirmed his dedication to the welfare of the State’s workforce, stating that his top priority was to ensure their happiness and well-being.

He said, “We are going to improve our tax system to improve our IGR, and through that, I will use it to spoil you.”

The governor acknowledged that it is unjust for workers to go unpaid for their labour and reassured the workers that his administration would continue to prioritise their needs.

He vowed to complete all ongoing projects inherited from the previous administration stating that government is continuum.

“We are not going to abandon any project. We are teaching the opposition how to do politics without bitterness, because government is a continuum”, he said..

Also speaking, Ayanleye Aina, the state Head of Service, expressed gratitude to the governor for his commitment in ensuring that workers receive fair compensation for their efforts, with the approved minimum wage of N75,558.24.

Aina promised that workers would reciprocate the Government’s gesture through improved quality service delivery across Osun State.

Christopher Arapasopo, Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), commended Governor Adeleke for his sincerity and swift action in implementing the new minimum wage. Arapasopo encouraged the governor to maintain his dedication to the welfare of workers and assured the state’s labor force would support his administration.

