Adeleke orders security operatives to crackdown attackers of monarch

Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun State

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has directed security agencies to identify and apprehend those behind attacks on the Ajeniju of Hallelujah, Oba Jelil Olaiya and the subsequent burning of his palace.

The governor, in a statement by Olawale Rasheed, his spokesperson gave a strong warning to the youth groups behind these heinous acts.

Some enraged youths from Ido-Osun community was said to have attacked the monarch for installing an Imam and launched attack on him during Jummat service.

It was also gathered that when Oba Olaiya was made king, the people of Ido-Osun were not pleased claiming that he is under the community.

However, while condemning the resort to self-help measures by certain elements within the Ido Osun community, the Governor stated that he has instructed the Commissioner of Police to secure the affected areas and apprehend the ringleaders of the violent actions.

According to Rasheed, the Governor has spoken with the recuperating Ajeniju of Hallelujah and further directed the Olojudo of Ido Osun, Oba Olayinka Oyetunde Ishola, to call upon his youth to maintain order while law enforcement operations are underway.

Adeleke said resorting to violence to resolve communal disputes is unacceptable and those found wanting will face the full wrath of the law.

He said, “Aside from law enforcement, I have further directed the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Dosu Babatunde to commence immediate peace-building and conflict de-escalation in collaboration with the security agencies.

“Any community with grievances is free to approach relevant government agencies to table such for conflict resolution. We will not tolerate violence under whatever guise”, the Governor warned.

