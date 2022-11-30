Adeleke dissolves all non-statutory boards in Osun

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has ordered the immediate dissolution of all non-statutory boards in the state.

Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, said in a statement, that the directive was conveyed to heads of ministries, departments and agencies by Teslim Igbalaye, the secretary to the state government.

“As a follow-up to the pronouncement by Governor Ademola Adeleke on November 27, 2022, all non-statutory boards, commissions and parastatals, including those of tertiary institutions (with exception of UNIOSUN), are hereby dissolved in the state forthwith.

“Consequently, all Accounting Officers of such Boards, Parastatals and Commissions are to take charge with immediate effect,” Rasheed said.