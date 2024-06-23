Adegbite, Ashimolowo eulogise Odeleke at 50- on pulpit

Stephen Adegbite, the executive secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Mathew Ashimolowo, senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Church (KICC) recently paid tributes to Margaret Bolanle-Odeleke, the general overseer of the Power Pentecostal Church, as she celebrates her 74 birthday and 50-year on the pulpit.

Adegbite described Odeleke, who is also the presiding bishop of Power Pentecostal Church, as a light placed atop a mountain that illuminates her surroundings. According to him, Odeleke has remained a role model to many with a charisma that endears her to all.

“As a preacher her message and disposition has been uncontroversial and modesty to the admiration of all. Fifty years in the pulpit and 74 years are eloquent testimonies of good works in the Lord’s vineyard keep the firing burning and may God’s abundant blessings and peace remain with you,” Adegbite said.

Similarly, Matthew Ashimolowo, who disclosed he had known Odeleke about 45 years ago, disclosed that she started preaching when it was rare to see women preachers in the country.

Ashimolowo, whose message was centered on ‘Giant Promotion’, said that Odeleke confronted her giant early in life after her mother died when she was just two year, and rode on the shoulder of grace by remaining steadfast.

“David became king when he defeated Goliath and not when he was anointed. Bishop Odeleke standing in the ministry is that of a groomer of people many ministers of the gospel can trace their inspiration to her. She is a role model for the youth to emulate; conquer your giants of today and remain steadfast in the Lord,” he said.

He urged the youth to brace up against the subsisting socio-economic challenges in the country by anchoring their trust on the Lord’s chariot for victory. The KICC senior pastor also called on the youth to learn from Odeleke’s life, which he said was worthy of emulation.

Another guest at the celebration held at the church’s headquarter along the Cele-Okota axis of Lagos, Francis Abayomi, said Odeleke has impacted many families positively with her good news preaching and humanitarian works. “We thank God for her life and may God bless her new age with fresh oil to continue to impact on the ministry.”