Adeboye’s comments set twitter alive in Nigeria

Nigerian twitter users have Monday posted a barrage of reaction to the comments made on Sunday by the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian church of God, RCCG Enoch Adeboye who expressed concern over the state of Nigeria.

Adeboye spoke at the monthly thanksgiving service of the RCCG and which is beamed live to all parishes of the church.

He listed three critical failings of Nigeria that should worry Nigerians to include the unprecedented attacks on a train in Kaduna and the grief that followed, the acknowledgement by government that as much as 80 percent of the produced in certain locations in the Niger Delta was stolen and then painful reality that Nigeria spends up to 90 per cent of its public revenues to pay interest on the country’s debt.

The revered cleric then went on to say that these were more important matters at this time than the general elections next year, especially as he said he does not as yet know if there will be elections in 2023.

In his reaction, the radical politician and former senator Shehu Sani said, “when I saw the missiles, I thought it was from Bishop Kukah or Father Mbaka, then I found out it’s from Pastor Adeboye.”

In his reaction, another twitter user who calls himself “son of grace” said, “even in the days of Gen Abacha, it was not as bad as this. Gen Buhari is from another realm.”

Bishop John Bush said “at the end of Buhari’s eight years, every Nigerian alive will deserve a certificate of survival. E no easy.”

Avong Ayuba in his reaction said, “no one would have expected it come from Pastor Adeboye. Because, he has been mute for seven years.”

Another user who calls himself Uncle Ben accompanied his post with pictures from three previous meetings between Adeboye and Buhari.