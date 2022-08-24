Adanian Labs seeks media partnership to boost African startups

A team of young startups led by Adanian Labs community manager, Alexander Chiejina, has sought the partnership of the media in the bid to give start-ups a boost.

The team was on a tour of some media houses in Lagos to deepen collaboration on scaling up innovative business initiatives across Africa.

According to Chiejina, Adanian Labs as a venture builder has been able to build BetaLife, Strich Inc., and Afya Rekod (Afya is a Swahili depicting health), three startups within the first half of 2022.

BetterLife is a startup that provides blood bank services and also manages the blood donation process. Strich is a startup that helps small retail outlets to manage their records and inventories (bookkeeping), while Afya Rekod deals with the management of the doctor-patient relationship and medical records.

He further stated that technology has been a major disruptor in advancing businesses, how businesses operate towards adding values. “To us at Adanian Labs; at the core of what we do is mentoring, growing startups that will become sustainable, create jobs, and add value to the Africa continent,” Chiejina said.

The young entrepreneurs were received at the BusinessDay corporate headquarters, Apapa, on Tuesday by Tayo Fagbule, the editor of the newspaper, who encouraged them and assured of the publication’s support.