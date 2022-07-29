Adamawa hails Corps members’ contribution to state’s socio-economic development

Ahmadu Fintiri, Adamawa State governor, has hailed the contributions of Corps Members deployed to the state, saying they are adding value to its socio-economic development. He said their performances in different sectors of the economy of the state have been of tremendous value with increased gross domestic product (GDP).

The Governor stated this when he hosted the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah at the Government House in Yola. Fintiri, who expressed delight at receiving General Fadah and his entourage, also commended him for his resilience, passion for Corps’ Welfare and the growth of NYSC.

“The NYSC is a Scheme that is adding value to the society. The Corps Members are our children and we benefit from their services because they have greatly added to the GDP of the State.

“We will not be tired in supporting the Scheme and l assure you that we will do all we can, within our limited resources,” Governor Fintiri said.

Earlier, the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah expressed appreciation for the favourable disposition of Governor Fintiri to NYSC Adamawa State Secretariat, especially the donation of an ambulance, provision of 1,000 mattresses to the Orientation Camp in Wannune, among other interventions.

“We appreciate all what you have done for NYSC in Adamawa State,” General Fadah said.

He however, requested for a utility vehicle for the inspection of Corps Members in their locations within the state.

In a similar development, the DG warned Corps members that the Scheme has zero tolerance for cultism, internet fraud, hooliganism and other forms of social vices. He said anyone found indulging in them would be sanctioned in line with NYSC bye laws.

Fadah disclosed this Friday while addressing Corps members at NYSC Plateau State Orientation Camp in Mangu. He congratulated them on the successful completion of their studies which qualified them for mobilisation for national service.

Fadah also urged the Corps members to use the social media positively for national unity and cohesion, and avoid using it to spread unconfirmed news that may cause public disaffection.