Activate your critical thinking to build greater Nigeria – VC to graduands

Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, a professor of International Law and vice-chancellor of the University of Ilorin, on Monday, challenged graduands of the institution to pick up bills and integrate into the new world.

Egbewole, who stated this in his address titled, “No Longer Where We Were”, delivered at the 39th Convocation ceremony, emphasised the need for them to be responsive and contribute meaningfully to the nation building.

The vice-chancellor said: “I know you’re excited but the reality is that you are no longer where you were four years ago just as our university is no longer where we were. Your critical thinking ability should be activated now as society awaits the wonders of your degrees to change the situation and restore hope for a better country.

“As a nation, the experiences of recent times have clearly shown us that we are no longer where we were some 10 to 15 years ago.

“Our nation is greatly challenged and needs problem solvers, innovative and people with the capacity for value addition which your training here offers you. You must, therefore, hit the grand running.

“You need to understand that this occasion sets you up for unavoidable societal expectations to deliver and add value in your corner to yet a great nation.”

He highlights the achievements of the institution within one year including; the migration to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform, which has improved data security and reduced downtimes.

The university according to him has implemented a scalable Enterprise Resource Portal (ERP) to streamline communication and transactions between students, staff, and administrators.

Also, the introduction of a digital admissions ranking system, automated student union elections, and the clearance process for final-year students, which can now be completed remotely from anywhere in the world.

On research and international collaborations, the VC revealed that the university received a sum of ₦200,000,000,00, Senate Research Grant (SRG) revived in 2023 and 2024.

Also speaking at the convocation, Abiodun Aluko, Pro-chancellor and Chairman Governing Council, University of Ilorin equally advised the graduands that the nation has invested so much in them, and the University of Ilorin, in turn, has equipped them with all they need to excel in life, both in terms of character and learning.

“We have instilled in you all the qualities you need to overcome the challenges of life, which you will encounter as you go into the real world. Since life is not static, I encourage you to develop yourselves more.

“Do not be complacent. Utilise the knowledge you have gained to maintain and build more connections. Apply the knowledge you have acquired to improve yourselves and contribute your quota to human progress.”

The university graduates a total of 12,042 students across various faculties, including 256 First Class graduates.

