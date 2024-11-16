Accreditation ongoing in Akure South amid peaceful atmosphere

Accreditation is going on at several polling stations in Akure South Local Government Area visited by our correspondents.

At polling units 04, 06 and 019 in Akure South Local Government, our correspondent found that INEC officials arrived at 6.30am. Officials began accreditations before 8am. However, it took five minutes to carry out an accreditation on each voter.

Read also: Outcome of Ondo guber poll will be to my advantage — Aiyedatiwa

At about 9.27am, only a few voters had exercised their franchise. Our correspondents found that the atmosphere has been peaceful so far, with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Customs Service officials seen around the polling stations.

Share