Accountants urged to support Lagos’ economic growth

Accountants have been urged to build skills that will enhance financial service delivery in Lagos to help transform its economy for accelerated growth.

Abayomi Oluyomi, commissioner for Finance, Lagos State, who made the call, also emphasised the importance of social skills for accountants working in the state public service.

According to him, acquiring such skills is essential for unlocking creativity and innovation in the state.

Speaking during the opening of the 2024 Retreat for directors of finance and accounts held in Epe recently with the theme: ‘Unleash your potential for excellence through innovation and creativity’ the commissioner urged the accountants to strive beyond having cognitive and academic qualifications.

He cited the annual budget profile of Lagos State as not being adequate to meet the developmental aspirations of Lagosians, hence the collaborative role of financial and accounts officers through innovative and creative measures to boost the revenue base of the state to attain the desired level of development.

Abiodun Muritala, the permanent secretary/ accountant-general, Lagos State, said confronting emerging challenges of today’s uncertain environment, required in-depth and unprecedented solutions to foster prosperity whilst maintaining excellence in financial service delivery.

He reminded the directors of finance and accounts of their fiduciary responsibility and professionalism which are pivotal in shaping the economy of the state.

“Our time together is not just an opportunity to discuss technical and topical financial issues; it is a call to explore innovative and creative avenues that will propel us to new heights as a result of multifaceted challenges and disruptions facing the global economy.”