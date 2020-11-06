Accountant pushes for new bill to address Nigeria’s int’l trade decline

A chartered accountant and public affairs analyst, Ochuko Akejagbor, has proposed a new bill to the National Assembly to address Nigeria’s exclusion from international trade in order to grow the country’s foreign earnings.

Akejagbor observed that given the alienation of Nigerian businesses and citizenry from international trade, investment and information technology opportunities worldwide, it has become pertinent for the legislative and executive arm of government to look into creating a new body that would act in the capacity of a public relation remedy action agency and a marketing/re-inclusion agent.

According to him, “millions of Nigerian citizens and businesses willing to trade (buy or sell) on platforms like eBay, Amazon, Alibaba and thousands of other information technology platforms are denied access for reasons alone known by these platform owners.

Akejagbor in a statement seen by Businessday noted that thousands of infrastructural and human capital development investments translating into millions of dollars stroll into the corridors of countries like Benin Republic, Ghana, Cameroon, Cote d ‘Ivoire and other African countries thereby improving and strengthening their economies with Nigeria being left out of these juicy opportunities.

While proposing for the setting up of Nigeria agency for international trade, investment and information technology inclusion (NATITI), Akejagbor stated that such an agency will have full power to provide inclusion and remedy to defective misrepresentation, alienation and omission of Nigeria and her citizens as regards international trade, investment and information technology benefits which other countries are currently benefiting from either directly or by proxy.

“Through the administration of NATITI, the Federal Government would be creating more employment for the Nigerian people, increasing productivity and gross domestic income across all sectors, encouraging better competition and standardisation of products and services and most importantly.