Accountant-General refutes Betta Edu’s request for N585 million transfer to private account

Oluwatoyin Madein, the Accountant-General of the Federation, has firmly declined a controversial request from Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. The request, which involved the transfer of N585 million to a private account, has stirred significant public interest and debate.

“I firmly believe in upholding the integrity of our financial system. No bulk payments should be made to individual accounts under any guise,” Madein said, emphasising the importance of transparent and accountable financial practices in government operations.

The request, which was made public last Friday, involved transferring the substantial sum to Oniyelu Bridget Mojisola, reportedly the project accountant for the Renewed Hope Grant targeting vulnerable groups. This revelation has since sparked widespread criticism and concern across various social media platforms.

In a detailed statement released Saturday, Bawa Mokwa, the Director of Press in the AGF’s office, quoted Madein as she clarified the role of her office in government transactions. “Our office does not directly handle payments for projects under ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs). Such MDAs are responsible for their project implementations and corresponding payments, in line with their allocated budgets,” Madein explained.

The Accountant-General further stated that her office had received the request from the Ministry but did not proceed with the payment. Instead, the Ministry was advised on the appropriate steps to ensure compliance with established payment procedures.

Highlighting the necessity of proper channels for dispersing government funds, Madein said, “Beneficiaries of government projects should receive payments through their verified bank accounts, ensuring transparency and accountability.”

With a firm stance on financial integrity, Madein reiterated her commitment to maintaining strict adherence to the principles of accountability and transparency in managing public finances. She urged all MDAs to ensure that requisite steps are followed diligently in financial transactions, safeguarding public trust and the nation’s financial integrity.