Accountability: Ministry of Police Affairs Directors sign performance bond

Ibrahim Gaidam, the Minister of Police Affairs

Directors in the Ministry of Police Affairs have officially signed a performance bond with Ibrahim Gaidam, the Minister of Police Affairs, aligning with Priority 2 of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

In a move towards bolstering accountability and performance in Nigeria’s public service, the bond aimed to ensure the smooth execution of assigned tasks and deliver on key objectives.

This was revealed in a statement by Bolajiee Kazeem, Deputy Director of Press on Monday.

The signing ceremony took place at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, with James Sule, the Permanent Secretary, representing the Honourable Minister.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister, Sule emphasized the importance of this agreement, stating that it formalized the commitment of the directors to uphold excellence, accountability, and result-driven management.

The performance contract is designed to improve the quality of life for Nigerian citizens and set the country on a sustainable development path.

“It is crucial to recognize that the Nigerian people rely on us to implement policies and deliver services that enhance their well-being. As custodians of public trust, we must be transparent and accountable in our service delivery to promote sustainable development”, the statement read.

The Performance Bond is part of a broader initiative tied to the Eight Priority Areas of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. Signed by all Ministers and Permanent Secretaries in October 2023, the bond outlines clear performance objectives and standards that must be achieved within a set timeframe.

The Minister stressed that the performance contract is not merely about meeting targets.

It fosters a culture of excellence, encouraging continuous learning, regular review processes, and feedback mechanisms.

Directors are expected to manage and oversee the performance delivery process within their respective departments, with a focus on strengthening national security for peace and prosperity.

During the ceremony, Azeez Margaret, Director of Planning, Research, and Statistics, highlighted the significance of the contract, noting it is more than just a document.

“It is a promise to uphold our standards, exceed expectations, and remain accountable for delivering results that will move the organization forward,” she said.

