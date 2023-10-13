Access Holdings dangles $20,000 grants before African art talents

…Opens entries for the 2023 Art X prize

Access Holdings and ART X Collective have concluded plans to give $20,000 in grants to two emerging artists in Africa to empower them in the act of telling stories using creative arts.

To achieve this, they have started the collection of entry calls for this year’s Access ART X Prize slated to end on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. This year’s edition will see two outstanding talents, each receiving a $10,000 grant towards an exhibition at ART X Lagos 2024.

It will give an opportunity to a Nigerian winner, who is expected to embark on a 3-month residency at Gasworks, London, and an African-Diaspora winner will participate in a 3-month residency at Yinka Shonibare’s GAS Foundation in Lagos.

Speaking on the essence of the initiative, Herbert Wigwe, group managing director of Access Holdings Plc, said the company is proud to champion the Access ART X Prize, a beacon of support for emerging African artists.

Read also: Access Bank pledges continued support for African artists via Art X prize

He said the company believe in the transformative power of art to shape culture, foster diversity, drive meaningful change, and influence the global perception of our continent.

“The Access ART X Prize is not just about recognising talent; it is about empowering the next generation of African artists to tell their stories and inspire the world. Through this initiative, we reaffirm our commitment to nurturing creativity and driving the growth of the African art industry, fostering a brighter, more inclusive future for all,” Wigwe said.

Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, founder/CEO of ART X Collective, said he is honoured to have such a diverse and experienced jury for the Access ART X Prize 2023.

Read also: ART X Lagos Announces The ‘ART X Prize With Access’ For Emerging Artists

He said their expertise and perspectives will ensure a fair and comprehensive evaluation of the submissions and enable early-career artists to showcase their work and engage in meaningful dialogue with the global art community.

“We are proud of our contribution to the visual art landscape across Nigeria, Africa and the Diaspora, over the past seven years, and remain steadfast in our commitment to propel our artists forward, to live out their potential as narrative changemakers for our continent and for its culture.

“Through the creation and production of initiatives such as the Access ART X Prize, and our flagship art fair, ART X Lagos, our organisation seeks consistently to champion the redefinition of the narrative about our continent, and its people,” Peterside-Schwebig said.

Read also: Chigozie Obi Emerges As The 2021 Access Bank Art X Prize Winner

Since its inception in 2016, the Access ART X Prize has illuminated the paths of early career artists, providing them with diverse opportunities to showcase their talents. In a watershed moment last year, the Access ART X Prize transcended its Nigerian roots and expanded its horizons to encompass early-career artists from across the African continent and its diaspora.

This groundbreaking move was inspired by a profound dedication to fostering inclusivity and diversity within the African art scene as well as facilitating cross-cultural exchange.

Last year’s prize was awarded to two exceptional talents known as Dafe Oboro, a Nigerian winner and Belinda Kazeem-Kamiński, an Africa-Diaspora Prize-winner.

The evaluation process will be overseen by a distinguished panel of renowned artists and cultural practitioners. These experts will be assessing creativity, originality, and technical skills with meticulous care, ensuring that the most exceptional talents rise to the top.