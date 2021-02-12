Access Bank rolls out offers to celebrate customers at Valentine

Nigeria’s leading retail bank, Access Bank Plc, has unveiled a series of exciting offers to celebrate its customers this Valentine season. The campaign tagged “It’s a Love Thing” is the 4th edition and will run from February 10 to February 28, 2021.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Victor Etuokwu, executive director, retail banking, Access Bank Plc, said, “Valentine season gives us another opportunity to show love to our customers and reward their loyalty for banking with us. We are using this opportunity to thank our customers for their commitment to Access Bank. We appreciate our customers as well as non-customers who depend on our services and products to achieve seamless banking transactions and wish everyone a happy valentine’s celebration.”

Adaeze Umeh, group head, consumer banking, Access Bank Plc, said in the spirit of the love season, the bank has created unique and amazing offers to meet the needs of its customers.

“Our Device Finance offer allows our customers to gift their loved ones with new devices for as low as N1,500 per month. All they need to do is to download the Quickbucks app to get started,” Umeh said.

She said customers who perform at least four transactions daily using the bank’s mobile app or USSD service *901# would stand a chance to win N1 million at the end of February 2021.

“We will also offer a 20 percent discount to the first 4,000 customers who subscribe to our XclusivePlus quarterly plan between today and the last day of February 2021. Our merchant customers are not left out of the fun this season, we will be rewarding them with shopping vouchers when they perform transactions up to N200,000 or more on SwiftPay which is a revolutionary payment platform designed for SMEs who do business on social media. We are offering these and so much more to show how much we appreciate our customers for their consistent patronage,” she said.

To join the rewarding train, Umeh said all a customer needs to do is to dial *901# to open a new account or walk into any Access Bank branch close to them to reactivate their account and start transacting to enjoy the Valentine Campaign benefits.

Access Bank is the leading retail bank in Nigeria with over 600 branches and more than 40 million customers. The bank offers products and services tailored to suit the lifestyle of every Nigerian irrespective of age and demographic.