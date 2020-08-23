Access Bank rewards bank customer with a brand new Hyundai Accent

Dahiru Umar, a Kaduna-based trader has emerged the grand-prize winner of the Access Bank, Transact and Win a Car promo.

Umar won a brand new Hyundai Accent, which was presented to him in Abuja at a brief Ceremony at the Bank’s Abuja/North West Regional Office, in the nation’s capital.

Access Bank Transact and win promo is designed to reward customers for using its digital channels, including the USSD-*901# and mobile apps- AccessMore, old Access Bank mobile app and Old Diamond Bank mobile app.

According to the bank, the requirement to qualify for the promo is a minimum of 10 transactions monthly using any of the digital channels above.

Aminu Inuwa, Regional Sales Director, Abuja/North-West of the bank said the grand prize was a demonstration of the bank’s commitment to fulfilling its promises to its customers.

“We also have about 720 customers that can transact and win from N1000 up to N1 million.

“This is our first grand prize of a vehicle won by Dahiru Umar, one of the bank’s customers who is doing business at Nnewi and resides in Kaduna State.

“So today we have gathered here to inform everybody and our teeming customers- even if you have an account in Diamond Bank initially now Access Bank and even if your account is dormant, you can activate your account and have the chance to win these prizes,” he stated.

Every multiple of 10 transactions qualify Customers for a ticket in the quarterly draw where a lucky winner will drive home with a brand new car.

Bills payment, including Airtime purchase, Funds transfer (local and international) AccessAfrica funds transfer qualify for the promo.

Inuwa added that the bank has witnessed a surge in its customer base since the flag-off of the promotion.

“We have witnessed tremendous progress as customers are trooping in to open many accounts. Some who had allowed their accounts to be dormant are also re-opening them because the campaign is targeted at the unbanked populace as well as existing customers.

“We want to bring financial inclusion closer to everybody’s home and that’s why we are into this campaign,” he explained.

On the duration of the promotion, he said that it was in its phase three and winners announced regularly.

He added, “We are targeting about 10,000 customers in the directorate and for the bank, we are targeting about 50,000 new customers and we will continue to engage more customers to open accounts with the bank.”

The grand prize winner said he was shocked when informed of his win as he encouraged customers and friends to open accounts with Access Bank.