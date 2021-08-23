ACAEBIN trains internal auditors on cybersecurity

The Association of Chief Audit Executives of Banks in Nigeria (ACAEBIN) has partnered with the Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) to train banks’ internal auditors on cybersecurity with special emphasis on cloud security, areas of vulnerability, challenges, and assurance.

The organisation has organised the training programme in a bid to promote the professionalism of audit practice, ethical standards, and interbank connection as well as to ensure internal auditors get the right skills set necessary for discharging their duties.

Felix Igbinosa, second vice chairman ACAEBIN and head -sub-committee on Emerging Issues said that the topic has become more important now that a lot of organizations are migrating huge data to the cloud to enable them to work remotely as occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stressed that there is the need for the auditors to ensure that such assets are protected from hackers who are working tirelessly to get a hold of such information for a huge ransom demand.

Igbinosa assured the participants that the sub-committee would continue to initiate training on emerging issues in the industry so as to ensure that auditors are up-to-date on areas of job need to enhance their capacity to deliver on their assignments.

He enjoined participants to ensure that they cascade the learning points of the training to other team members in their various organizations.

Also speaking, Yinka Tiamiyu, chairman, ACAEBIN urged participants to ensure that they maximize the opportunity provided by the association while describing it as part of ACAEBIN contribution to boosting capacity in the industry.

“The training is a yearly event and the association commits huge investments to ensure that it fulfils part of her objectives of continuous professional development,” Tiamiyu said in a statement.

He reiterated the need for the participants to be attentive, assimilate as much as they can while asking questions where necessary to fully understand what they are being taught as a way of assuring the association that its investments have added value to the industry.

On her part, Aina Amah, auditor of the association and chief audit executive of Providus Bank Limited, assured the participants that necessary safety and precautionary measures have been put in place in line with the government’s COVID-19 protocol to ensure a smooth and safe exercise.

She noted that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the association had shifted all its training and programmes online.

According to her, participants in its online training and programmes often multitask as such, they easily get distracted.

Speaking further, Amah informed the audience that a review of the impact of the training would be conducted to determine whether to continue with physical training or revert to online activities.