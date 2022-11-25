Academy prepares students for 21st century workforce through technology solutions

Africa needs a new generation of entrepreneurs and a set of innovative and high-growth companies that could create jobs as small and growing businesses (SGBs) contribute significantly to the economic vitality of emerging and frontier markets. Dele Tejuosho, CEO Wificombat Academy, a Digital Incubation Hub, has said.

Tejuosho also said that exciting tech-enabled innovations like these are springing up across the African continent, spearheaded by a young generation with solution-mind-sets, launching edgy start-ups and increasingly using tech skills to tackle some of the continent’s most intractable challenges, such as quality health and education for all.

“The Teen Tech Entrepreneurship workshop is an empowerment program for teens and youths to learn how to collaborate and launch creative tech business ventures. We have held several start-ups workshops for the past few years addressing the gap. The goal is to get teens and youths across Nigeria to be more interested in technology and tech start-ups, to make a difference, who will lead productive, fruitful and purposeful enterprises.

“We held the 2nd cycle of the Teen Techpreneurship Program teaching where students had to write a business plan and pitch tech solutions on the Agriculture and Health sector. We invited business leaders in various industry Leaders to mentor our kids such as Campbell, the CEO of Nokia Nigeria, Adebakin, the CEO of MyPharmacy and the former COO of Elemulu Foundation; Akah, COO of Interswitch; Adeola Shasanya- Tiktok Outreach $ partnership manger UK, and Ndubisi Arinze Eze, CEO of Aerial Industries Ltd Singapore.

Determined to bridge the gap of preparing children for the 21st century workforce, Wifi Combat Academy, has restated focus on offering a variety of Educational Technology Solutions to institutions, schools, and governments.

Wificombat Academy said that it has held numerous coding boot camps and workshops for the past nine years, and has trained over 12,000 children on coding and emerging technology and entrepreneurship.

Through its partnership with organisations such as Oracle academy, Datascience Nigeria, MTN, Microsoft, Google, Gtbank, Lagos State Government and schools, the Digital Incubation Hub has also held various digital workshops on Coding, Emerging Technology and Entrepreneurship Workshops.

She said they will be holding the third cycle Teen Techpreneurship Workshop 2023 -Block Chain as an Innovation Driver for the Digital Economy, next year in April in partnership with the American Corner.

This training, according to her will be hybrid were 200 youths from across Nigeria in secondary schools and post-secondary students, undergraduates (Year1&2) across Nigeria will participate in the program,

The four-day workshop will be held at American Corner which will be supervised by both Stephanie Adesanya, the director of American Corner, and Tejuoso, and students will be hosted online.

She assured that various topics on Entrepreneurship, Business model, problem solving, brainstorming the idea and about how to pitch problems will be covered.