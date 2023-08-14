Abure inaugurate LG chairmen, says Tinubu can’t solve Nigeria’s problems

The embattled national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has inaugurated caretaker committees for the 20 local governments in Lagos State.

Abure also Inaugurated 16-member executive for each of the 20 council areas on Sunday night in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Abure said President Bola Tinubu lacks the capacity to reposition the country, noting that the prevailing state of affairs since he assumed office was a clear indication.

“It is not power that matters, it is what you do with power, they have taken power, what have they done with it? How much is petrol now? How much was petrol when they took over power?

“Since they took over power insecurity has worsened, suffering has increased. They don’t have the solution to our problems.

“It is only Peter Obi that has a solution to Nigeria’s problems. Age is not on their side, energy is not on their side, intellectual capacity is not on their side, and education is not on their side”, Abure said.

Abure expressed confidence that the party would be victorious at the Presidential Election Petition Court, saying that the 2023 general election was a struggle to liberate Nigeria.

While decrying the current economic hardship in the country as a result of the fuel subsidy removal, the LP national chairman condemned the spate of killings in some parts of the country, especially Plateau State.

He said the performance of the party in Lagos State in the 2023 general election was a clear indication of the popularity of the party in the state.

Abure added that the LP’s participation in the 2023 general election has changed the political landscape in Nigeria.

According to him, “I want to thank the people of Lagos for your resilience, for your fighting spirit, for fighting for change. You throw away tribalism and came back en-mass for true Nigeria; our labour shall not be in vain. The journey to liberate Nigeria has just started”, he added.

“We are ready to provide leadership and we’re ready to continue with the struggle for a new Nigeria.

“We will continue to pursue our mandate and I’m very sure that the judiciary will do the right thing.

“In the next couple of weeks the judgment will be out and we will all come back here to celebrate and form a government of the people”.

Abure attended the event in company of some chieftains of the party, including Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 poll, Pat Utomi, a professor of political economy.

Appreciating Dayo Ekong-led Lagos State executive committee for providing leadership, Abure said that the real structures of the party remained with Ekong-led executives.

He appealed to party leaders and loyalists in the state to close ranks to come together, put aside grievances and work as one family.

In a short remark, Obi said the return of Nigeria from consumption to productive nation remained the only way forward.

Speaking, Utomi thanked the state executives and members of the party for their resilience.

Speaking, Ekong, who admonished newly inaugurated caretaker committees to consider their appointment as opportunity to serve, urged them to work assiduously for the growth of the party.

According to her, “All sacrifices for the party will not be in vain.

Leading the party faithful to observe one minute of silence in honour of members who died during the last general elections, Ekong said that the party recognised that the challenges were huge.

The LP in Lagos State has been engulfed in internal crisis since after the general election; also last Saturday Lamidi Apapa-led inaugurated a 24-man caretaker State Working Committee (SWC) loyal to him for Lagos State, led by Olumide Adesoyin.