Abuja set for sport, tourism, diplomacy forum February

The organisers of the Diplomatic Games Week have announced that Abuja will host the 7th annual Sport, Tourism & Diplomacy Forum, an event dedicated to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through sport and tourism.

The forum is scheduled for February 8, 2025, at Fraser Suites Abuja.

This year’s forum aims to foster ideas that promote social cohesion, humanitarianism, global harmony, sustainability, and climate action.

Organised by Diplomacy Publishing & Events, the event has grown into a top-tier engagement platform for the diplomatic community, sports, and tourism stakeholders.

Speaking on the significance of the forum, Sòókò Deji Ajomale, McWord, CEO of Diplomacy Publishing & Events, highlighted the collaborative opportunities it offers.

“The forum will bring together diplomats, special advisers, and commissioners on sports, tourism, and culture from across Nigeria to explore partnerships between Nigeria and other countries,” he said.

He noted that the 2025 edition follows a successful 2024 event held in Lagos, which was organised in collaboration with the United Nations International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and Laliga. The event also featured discussions on cultural and hospitality exchanges.

He stated that the event planned as part of the Diplomatic Games Week 2024, the forum was postponed to allow organisers to better maximise its potential. The event is supported by Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Expected as speakers at the forum are Bukola Olopade, director-general, the National Sports Commission; Ben Okoyen, the chief of protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Abisoye Fagade, director-general, the National Institute of Hospitality & Tourism, among others.

The forum, according to Ajomale, is a platform for cross-sector collaboration, aimed at leveraging sport and tourism as tools for sustainable development and international diplomacy.

