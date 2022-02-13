Abuja polls: PDP wins Kuje chairman, leads in AMAC

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Suleman Sabo has been declared the winner of the Kuje Area Council Chairman election at the Saturday’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council polls.

Sabo, the incumbent chairman of the council polled a total of 13, 301 votes to defeat his closest rival, Sarki Hamidu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who scored 7,694 votes to emerge second.

Sule Magaji, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for the Kuje Area Council Chairmanship election, announced the final results of the polls on Sunday morning.

Similarly, the PDP is winning the Chairmanship election for the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), having floored APC in 9 out of the 11 wards declared so far while APC followed by winning in 2.

The PDP has fielded Christopher Zakka for AMAC chairmanship and APC sponsored Murtala Karshi as its candidate for the position.

AMAC has a total of 12 Wards and results from 11 have been returned to the INEC Area Office in Karu while the remaining one is being awaited.