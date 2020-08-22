BusinessDay
Abuja High Court defreezes Nasarawa Government account

A High Court sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has lifted the garnishee order placed on the Nasarawa State Government accounts with immediate effect on the ground that, facts on the case were distorted.
The Court also set aside the judgment of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria in Benue State which held in favour of 600 retirees under the aegis of Concerned pensioners in the state.
The lifting of the garnishee order is coming four weeks after the National Industrial Court in Makurdi, Benue State had ordered the freezing of the State Government accounts.

The petitioners who dragged the matter before Suleiman Belgore of an Abuja High Court, on July 2, 2020, held in about two hours judgment that, the matter on the ground was not registerable.

Belgore urged the two parties to imbibe the spirit of civilization, adding that, the complainant counsel, S.O Okpale presented a distorted fact, stating that the leadership of the concerned group is not inaugurated as members of the disbursement committee.

Belgore further said the argument of Okpale that Patrick Ogah and Musa Obakpa as chairmen of the two warring groups, Ibrahim Musa as Secretary, Timothy Maji, Alaku Wilberforce contained in an exhibit MOJ 2,3,5.

He said Patrick Ogah attended the inaugural meeting of the disbursement committee set up in June 2020 as contained in exhibit MOJ 2,5,6 as well known disclosure of material fact.

The applicant counsel, S.O.Okpale commended the presiding Judge for the Judgement as well said, he would challenge the outcome of the Judgement in the appeal court.

The State Commissioner of Justice, Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana thanked the presiding Judge, Suleiman Belgore for his maturity in handling such cases.

He advised counsel to the Concerned retirees to do the needful by considering the plight of the people but not misleading their clients.

Speaking further after the Judgement, Kana expressed satisfaction over the outcome of the matter, saying the defreezing of the State accounts commences with immediate effect with all formalities concluded.

