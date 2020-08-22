Abuja High Court defreezes Nasarawa Government account

A High Court sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has lifted the garnishee order placed on the Nasarawa State Government accounts with immediate effect on the ground that, facts on the case were distorted.

The Court also set aside the judgment of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria in Benue State which held in favour of 600 retirees under the aegis of Concerned pensioners in the state.

The lifting of the garnishee order is coming four weeks after the National Industrial Court in Makurdi, Benue State had ordered the freezing of the State Government accounts. The petitioners who dragged the matter before Suleiman Belgore of an Abuja High Court, on July 2, 2020, held in about two hours judgment that, the matter on the ground was not registerable.