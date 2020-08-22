Abuja High Court defreezes Nasarawa Government account

The petitioners who dragged the matter before Suleiman Belgore of an Abuja High Court, on July 2, 2020, held in about two hours judgment that, the matter on the ground was not registerable.
Belgore further said the argument of Okpale that Patrick Ogah and Musa Obakpa as chairmen of the two warring groups, Ibrahim Musa as Secretary, Timothy Maji, Alaku Wilberforce contained in an exhibit MOJ 2,3,5.
He said Patrick Ogah attended the inaugural meeting of the disbursement committee set up in June 2020 as contained in exhibit MOJ 2,5,6 as well known disclosure of material fact.
The applicant counsel, S.O.Okpale commended the presiding Judge for the Judgement as well said, he would challenge the outcome of the Judgement in the appeal court.
The State Commissioner of Justice, Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana thanked the presiding Judge, Suleiman Belgore for his maturity in handling such cases.
He advised counsel to the Concerned retirees to do the needful by considering the plight of the people but not misleading their clients.
Speaking further after the Judgement, Kana expressed satisfaction over the outcome of the matter, saying the defreezing of the State accounts commences with immediate effect with all formalities concluded.