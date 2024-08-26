Abuja deadly clash: Police arrest of 97 Shiites

The Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested and detained 97 members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), known as the Shi’ite group, for prosecution, following the clash with the group in Abuja on Sunday.

The clash resulted in the death of two policemen and three sustaining serious injuries. Three patrol vehicles were also set ablaze by the Shiites during the clash.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, police headquarters’ public relations officer, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Monday in Abuja. He said credible intelligence helped the police operatives to apprehend the suspects.

Adejobi said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun’s directive on the matter would be carried out to the latter. According to him, the IGP had reaffirmed the force’s determination to arrest other persons involved in the attack and bring them to justice,

He said the unprovoked killing of police officers in the line of duty was highly unacceptable.

“As investigations unfold, the Nigeria Police Force is determined to uncover the full extent of this attack and prevent future occurrences of such violence against police officers,” he said.