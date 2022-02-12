Abuja area council polls in photos BusinessDay Feb 12, 2022 Share At Local Govt Primary School Karu, as at 8:10 dispatch of materials started. Display of BVAS by the Poling officer Voters checking their names in the Voter Register at Area junction PU and Poll Officials arrive Police Outpost PU in Nyanya. Read also: Large voter turnout in Zango unit A voter casting his vote at polling unit 002 garki in front the palace of Sapeyi Garki ( chief of Garki) INEC electoral officials at unit 027 Garki idle waiting for voters to come. Only 8 persons have voted as at 12noon. Voters queuing up to cast their votes. Though with face masks social distancing is not observed Photo Credit: BusinessDay Share