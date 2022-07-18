Abiru mourns APC chieftain, Kemi Nelson

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Industries and the Senator representing the Lagos East Senatorial District, Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, have mourned the passing of Kemi Nelson, a front-line politician and member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos.

Abiru, in a statement issued by his media aide, Enitan Olukotun on Sunday in Lagos, described the death of Nelson as shocking and devastating.

He said the astute grassroots mobiliser, highly cerebral administrator and defender of the downtrodden quit the stage when her robust wealth of experience in politics would be highly needed.

The Senator condoled with the family of the deceased, the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the All Progressives Congress(APC), and the teeming supporters and admirers of the former APC South West Women Leader and Executive Director of the Nigerian Insurance Social Trust Fund.

Abiru prayed that God should grant the family of the deceased and all progressives the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.