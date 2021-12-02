Abiru continues Covid-19 financial aid to 2,500 venerable constituents

In a move aim at continuing to provide succour to vulnerable constituents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, Senator representing the Lagos-East Senatorial district and the Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries, on Tuesday made a direct bank transfers to batch A beneficiaries in the 2500 vulnerable constituents members for the 11 months consecutively.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Enitan Olutokun noted that the beneficiaries have been receiving direct credits from the Senator since January 2021 and were drawn from the 98 wards of the 16 Local governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the Lagos-East Senatorial District.

The Beneficiaries include people with physical disabilities, unemployed youth, widows and other vulnerable people in the Senatorial district.

The statement further stated that Abiru’s interventions and programmes are targeted at the larger number of people in the constituency, and has been impacting lives in an unprecedented manner since he got into the saddle last December.

In less than 6 months in the saddle, Senator Abiru sponsored a private member bill titled, ‘The Copyright Act Repeal and Re-enactment Bill, 2021’ that will replace the extant Copyright Act Cap C28 LFN 2004.

In a record time, the Bill went through a public hearing that attracted creative professionals, intellectual property experts, policy makers and other critical stakeholders.

Concerned about the plight of constituents and other road users plying Ikorodu/Sagamu Road and Ikorodu/Itoikin/Epe Epe Road, the distinguished Senator moved a motion calling on the federal government to urgently intervene on the two critical roads. The intervention with necessary follow-ups yielded positive outcomes.

Read also: COVID-19 variant: Okowa urges Nigerians to embrace vaccination

The federal government has included the funding of Ikorodu-Shagamu, in the SUKUK Financing program and included Ikorodu-Itoikin in the 2022 budget.

The Sukuk financing program is an assured financing program that will accelerate the completion of Ikorodu-Sagamu road.

Within the same period, the Senator also facilitated four blocks of 24 classrooms with complements of furniture and 16 toilets to Aga Primary School in Ikorodu.

At the Ikorodu Campus of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), the Senator facilitated a 200-solar-powered street lights to the institution, while construction of a 30-bed health facility and dental centre is currently under construction.

In Agboiyi Ketu LCDA, the Senator facilitated another 30-Bed Health facility at Mascara Health Centre. In the same manner, another 40-bed is under construction at Isiu, Ikorodu North LCDA.

In Ibeju-Lekki, two blocks of 6 classrooms are currently under construction at RCM Primary School Iwerekun, Ibeju-Lekki. In Kosofe Local Government, 1 block of 3 classrooms are also underway at Ajelogo Primary School.

In Epe, a 960-spectator capacity mini stadium is also facilitated for the people of the ancient city. The two-pavilion sport facility is equipped with Basketball and Volleyball courts, and are also under construction.

Likewise, the popular Oluwa Fish Market in Epe is also being remodeled. The remodeled market will have lock-up shops, open sheds and 48 toilets.

Also, six Hundred (600) brilliant but indigent students also benefited bursaries from the Senator. The beneficiaries, who were shortlisted in a transparent process, were drawn from higher institutions in Lagos State and beyond.

On Monday 8th November 2021, Senator Abiru also organized a one-day business workshop for 1000 MSMEs across the Senatorial District to build the capacity of their businesses, and announced a N100,000,000 (One Hundred Million Naira) Constituency Intervention revolving loan at 6% interest rate, which will be topped by additional 100 Million naira from the bank of Industry