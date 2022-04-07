Abiodun swears in 9 Permanent Secretaries, 4 Principals-General

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Wednesday, sworn-in nine new Permanent Secretaries and four Principal-Generals, charging them to ensure efficient and effective service delivery in their various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The governor, while performing the swearing-in ceremony at the Exco Chamber of the Governor’s Office, also urged the newly appointed Principal-Generals to give their best in the various divisions in the educational system which they now head.

The new Permanent Secretaries include Waheed Adesina; Adetayo Adewale; Adedayo Oluyemi Somoye; Oluwaseyi Sokoya; Qudus Adegboyega Yusuf; Adenopo Adegbenga and Oladeinde Moshood Kayode.

Messrs Adebayo Bamidele as the Solicitor-General/Permanent Secretary; and, Aregbesola Thomas Babatunde as the Accountant-General/Permanent Secretary.

The new Principal-Generals are Sobulo Oluniyi Okanlawon for Egba Division; Adeyemi Olaitan Abike for Ijebu Division; Odukoya Olusegun Owodunni for Remo Division; and Orobiyi Sunday Akanbi for Yewa Division.

Abiodun, who noted the event was another symbolic representation of his administration’s commitment to reform the way government business is conducted, said none of the appointees ever lobbied for the positions.

“We will continue to encourage merit and seniority in the appointment and never again will lobbying be a considerable in the appointment of public service positions,” he said.

While emphasising that the new appointees are men and women that have been found worthy in character and cerebral capacity by excelling in the Assessment and Evaluation Programme, in line with Ogun Standard, declared that era of lobbying in the Ogun Civil Service is over.

“For emphasis, the era of lobbying is over. I salute members of their families on these well-deserved appointments. I must say that by your deeds, on and off the statutory duties, as Public Servants, you have demonstrated that you are of excellent parentage and thorough bred. You are joining a group that has carved an enviable niche for itself in our Administration with its superlative performance. You have all demonstrated uncommon commitment to the successful implementation of the “Building our Future Together” Agenda.

“I must also say that you must do more than what you did to merit these appointments. Your performance as Directors and as Principals is not sufficient to see you through at these positions of higher responsibilities. You have a great responsibility to continue to distinguish yourselves. In addition to that, you have the greater responsibility to ensure efficient and effective service delivery of your various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as well as the various divisions in our educational system which you know head. This will sustain the tempo of good governance for continued development of Ogun State and increased individual prosperity for the people,” Abiodun said.

The governor further charged them to unite the various constituents of your MDAs and Divisions, respectively, around the vision and mission of his administration, adding “you must ensure cordial relationship in order to make your contributions to be meaningful. As you begin a journey in the footsteps of illustrious men and women of this great State, you must realise that you are receiving from the people the sacred trust, once conferred to your illustrious predecessors.”

He urged the new appointees to see their appointment as a call to greater service as higher dedication is required for the continued development of Ogun.

“As the Chief Accounting Officers and the Administrative Heads of your respective MDAs and Divisions, you are all enjoined to brace up for the challenges of your new positions and apply yourselves diligently to the Building our Future Together Agenda. You are also to make probity your watchword, and be prudent in the management of both human and material resources under your care. You must, therefore, provide leadership, be exemplars of virtues, integrity and consciously mentor your subordinates, who are equal catalysts to achieving the greatness of your MDAs and Divisions,” the governor pointed out

Abiodun, however, reiterated his administration’s unreserved allegiance to the development of all sectors of the economy of the state and continue to create the ambience needed for the optimal development of Ogun.

“We remain unwaveringly committed to the welfare of our Public Servants. Let me use this opportunity to reassure our Public Servants that we have not, and will not renege on all our promises. We have cleared the backlogs of the 2018, 2019 and 2020 promotion exercises. And, we will continue to work assiduously to off-set all outstanding dues and other entitlements as we continue to work on increasing our Internally Generated Revenues (IGR). Our State is one of the few States that continue to pay salary as and when due before the end of each month, and we will continue to do so,” he added

He assured the pensioners in the state to pay their entitlements as promised by his administration.