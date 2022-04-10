Abiodun congratulates Ashiru on election as Secretary-General of IFFS

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has congratulated Professor Oladapo Ashiru on his election as the Secretary-General of the International Federation of Fertility Societies (IFFS).

Ashiru, a Nigerian Professor of Anatomy and Consultant Reproductive Endocrinologist, was elected on April 6, alongside other executive officers at the General Assembly of the World Fertility Congress in Athens, Greece and he is to serve till 2025.

IFFS is a non-state global organisation on fertility and with an official relationship with the World Health Organisation.

Abiodun, in a congratulatory statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Saturday, applauded the the Ogun State born medicine icon for his latest feat.

He noted that Prof Ashiru, who is also the President of the Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria(AMSN) and the Africa Reproductive Care Society, and the first black to head such global organisation in its 54-year history, speaks volume of Ogun’s number one position in various fields of human endeavour.

Abiodun expressed optimism that with the new position of Professor Ashiru, many breakthroughs in human reproductive and fertility research will be recorded.

While further eulogising the new IFFS scribe for his contributions in the field of reproductive health and fertility, the governor, urged him to continue to render his expertise to the benefit of mankind.

He said his administration will not hesitate to collaborate with Professor Ashiru on areas that can benefit his state of origin.

Abiodun, who noted that Ogun is proud to have one its illustrious sons breaking new grounds in the world of health, said his administration will continue to develop and enhance educational system in the state, in order to produce many more Professor Ashirus, who has made his, nation and world proud.