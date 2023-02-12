Abia women vow to participate, vote massively in 2023 poll

Plans have been concluded for the final phase of massive mobilisation of Abia women to come out en masse and vote in the 2023 general elections.

After a special meeting in Umuahia, women stakeholders and leaders from the 17 LGAs reiterated their commitments to canvass for Abia Women to make a strong statement on February 25, 2023, when they come out to vote during the presidential and National Assembly elections, and on March 11, 2023, when the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections will take place.

Nkechi Ikpeazu, Abia’s first lady and convener of the meeting, said Abia has remained a majorly PDP state since the return of democracy in 1999 and told the gathering that the successes recorded by PDP in the state remained outstanding over the past years and in return Abians have been given the party tremendous support.

She confirmed that the PDP would consolidate its position in the politics of Abia State with overwhelming victories at the forthcoming Presidential, national assembly, governorship, and state assembly polls and urged Abia women to come out and support the party.

Read also: NDE Enugu trains 65 school leavers, artisans on business skills

Also speaking, Elizabeth Esochaghi, director general of Abia Women Election Mobilisation and Campaign Council, declared that Abia women are only familiar with the PDP which had been providing them with viable dividends of democracy since 1999.

She pointed out that the emergence of opposition party into the national politics of the country had brought about hardship for everyone, and as such, Abia women have decided to deliver PDP in all the five 5 positions that are up for election at the 2023 polls.

Also contributing during the meeting, the wife of the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Elizabeth Okey Ahaiwe thanked the first lady for encouraging women participation in elective politics and assured that the council would cover all the wards, communities and homes to urge women to come out to vote.

She said the stewardship of Ikpeazu and her magnanimity to Abians had inspired women to throw their weight behind all PDP candidates in the forthcoming elections and foretold of a resounding victory for the party in all positions.

Outcome of the meeting included: the ratification of a planned series of campaign rallies in Abia North District on February 10, Abia South Senatorial District on February 14, and Abia Central Senatorial District on February 15.