Abia to upgrade water facilities through WASH programme

Alex Otti, Abia State Governor

Abia State Executive Council has approved the Abia Integrated Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Accelerated Programme, which is expected to significantly upgrade water facilities and improve sanitation across the State.

As part of this initiative, 10 solar-powered water facilities would be installed across the three senatorial zones, ensuring reliable access to clean water, particularly in rural areas, according to Ikechukwu Monday, commissioner for Power and Public Utilities.

The Commissioner in a press briefing after the State’s Executive Council meeting, stated that the WASH programme would help to revamp all the abandoned water projects in the State to provide clean water for the people.

He affirmed that none of the 58 core water facilities in the State were operational, when the current administration came into office, noting. that the State is changing the boreholes with solar power systems, to guarantee consistent water supply, independent of the power grid.

The initiative also includes the integration of modern water treatment facilities, based on thorough quality analysis, to ensure safe drinking water for the populace.

Additionally, the State has ambitious plans to eradicate open defecation, by constructing solar-powered public sanitation facilities, including washrooms and toilets, across all senatorial zones.

Meanwhile, Governor Alex Otti, will on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, flag off the construction of the 41.4-kilometre Arochukwu-Ohafia road project, a federal road that has been in deplorable condition for years.

The road , when completed, would ease movement in Abia North and attract investors interested in cement production, as the area has a large deposit of limestone, which is the major raw material for cement production.

Okey Kanu, Commissioner for Information, Abia State, said that the road would have a transformative impact on the State and the South-East and South-South regions, as it would enhance connectivity and economic activities.