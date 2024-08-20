Abia raises teachers retirement age from 60 to 65years

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has raised the retirement age of teachers in the state from 60 to 65, restating that his administration is committed to overhauling the state’s education sector in line with 21st century demands.

He also urged those, who can go into the teaching profession to embrace the profession with enthusiasm and passion.

Otti made this disclosure when he received the National Leadership of Assemblies of God Church Nigeria, at the Presidential Lodge, Government House, Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

Otti explained that his major reason for venturing into politics, was to erase the name of Abia State from regional, national and international mockery occasioned by years of leadership failure.

Welcoming his guests led by Abel Ukachi Amadi, general superintendent and Ogba Onyeije, assistant district superintendent, Otti recalled that his relationship with the Assemblies of God Church dated back to his time as a student in Ngwa High School, Aba, and thanked Ogba Onyeije and his family for always standing by him, through prayers.

The Governor used the opportunity of the visit to highlight some of his major achievements in different sectors of the State economy, and maintained that what Abians are seeing at the moment is nowhere compared to what the future holds for the State under his watch, as Governor.

He announced that the second phase upgrade of the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba has commenced, even as he announced that an improved package for health workers in the State was a well thought out measure to motivate them, to put in their best in meeting the needs of patients at all times.

The Governor noted that the asphalting of Obiora road, Aba will soon commence and promised to look into the various challenges confronting the church with a view to assisting them.

Abel Ukachi Amadi, general superintendent of the Church said that they were at the Government House, to identify with the Abia State Governor, and show solidarity to his administration, as a God-ordained one.

He said that the Church has been following the Governor’s laudable stewardship, ranging from massive road infrastructure, economic growth, payment of workers salaries and pensions, among others, and added that the reconstruction of the long abandoned PortHarcourt road, Aba with Julius Berger, as contractor, is another testament to the Governor’s stand for quality and prayed God to bless and sustain him for greater services to humanity.