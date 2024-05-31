Abia govt places N25m bounty on killers of 5 soldiers

Abia State Government has promised to offer N25 million reward to anyone with useful information that could lead to the location and arrest of any of the criminals connected to the unfortunate killing of five soldiers in Aba, Thursday, May 30, 2024.

However, it directed security formations in the State to treat informants with all the confidentiality required to guarantee their full cooperation and assistance until the criminals are fully apprehended and brought to book.

The Abia State Government in a statement, signed by Okey Kanu, State’s commissioner for Information and Culture, noted with great regret the ugly incident that occurred on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at around 7:45 am at Obikabia Junction, in the Ogbor Hill area of Obingwa Local Government Area (LGA), near Aba, where suspected criminal elements operating with several SUVs opened fire on men of the Nigerian Army on security duty, leading to the killing of five soldiers.

The State Government commiserated with the Toareed Lagbaja, chief of Army Staff and the military high command in the country, for the unfortunate incident and prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the gallant soldiers, who died in active duty.

As a government committed to security, safety and peace within its territory at all times, the Abia State Government said it considered the event of Thursday, May 30, 2024 a serious affront to its resolve by criminal elements, who are hell-bent on returning Abia to the dark days of insecurity and fear amongst citizens, especially in Aba, the economic heartbeat of the state.

According to the statement, the attack was more regrettable in the light of the fact that unprecedented investments have been made in the last one year, to restore the city’s public infrastructure and reposition it as an attractive investment destination for local and foreign businesses.

Furthermore, the Abia State Government stated that in line with its commitment to the welfare of the security operatives working within its territory that it would take up the responsibility of supporting the families of the slain soldiers, including payment of regular stipends to their spouses, and the education of their children to university level.

It specially appreciated the officers and men of the Nigerian Army in the State for maintaining a high sense of professionalism in their response to the very distressing event.

The State Government also promised to encourage military and security personnel in the State, to continue to show restraint, whether at the checkpoints, on patrol, or while engaged in other security duties, even as the Government continues to work with all relevant stakeholders, including the security high commands, traditional and community leaders to gather and process all intelligence information which will ultimately lead to the capture of the perpetrators of the heinous crime at Obikabia Junction, and anyone directly or remotely connected to it in any form.

The Government used the medium to encourage citizens to go about their legitimate duties without fear, as necessary measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of residents, and businesses in all parts of Abia.

It also urged individuals with useful information on the activities and movement of criminals in their neighbourhood to share such information with security agencies, as quickly as possible for necessary action.

Traditional and community leaders in all parts of the State were also advised to set up suitable local intelligence gathering mechanisms in their localities and share whatever new information they get with the security agencies regularly.

The State Government said it shall not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law to bear on any traditional or community leader found to be harbouring criminal elements in their domains.

The Abia State Government promised to continue to give all necessary support to the security agencies in the state for the purpose of protecting lives and property.