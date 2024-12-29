Abia deploys 28 permanent secretaries to MDAs

Alex Otti, governor of Abia State, has approved the posting of 28 Permanent Secretaries in the state to various Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).
In a statement signed and made available to journalists in Umuahia by Kenneth Kalu, a professor and secretary to the State Government, named the affected persons to include: Paul Ogubunka, Ministry of Justice; Ukeje Uche Ukpabi, Ministry of Lands & Housing; Okezue Godwin Chukwudike, Office of the SSG; Justine Oluchi Eboh, Ministry of Science, Tech. &Innovation; Ogechukwu I. Maduka,
Ministry of Local Govt. & Chieftaincy Affairs; Izuchukwu Onwughara, Ministry of Works.
Others are; Obi-Chianakwalam Elechi Agatha, Ministry of Finance; Uma-Kalu, Ifeyinwa B, Ministry of Health; Oguama, Ogechi Becky, Ministry of Women Affairs; Dim Ijeoma Clara, Ministry of Labour &
Productivity. Otum, Nwanyieze O. Min. of Power & Public Utilities.
Uchechukwu Kalu, Ministry of Basic & Secondary Education; Ikechukwu Chidozie Oriuwa, Ministry of Environment & Urban Renewal. Aguwa Ijeoma Adanma, Ministry of Agriculture. Onwu, Magdalene Kalu, Ministry of Budget & Planning.
The rest are; Ngwakwe, Ezinne Judith, Local Government Service Commission; Nwaigwe, Cyril Chibuike, Ministry of Sports & Youth Development; Ugochukwu Elefue Kingston, Government House. Onwuegbu Christopher Nlewedim, Ministry of Information; Ukandu, Adaojie Obinma, Office of the Head of Service; Ekeoma, Chigozie Akidi, Ministry of Poverty Alleviation & Social Protection.
The list further included; Chinyere Juliet Okeziem-Nwoko, Ministry of Tertiary Education Jane Olanma Ngozi Awa, Ministry of Transport, Ehiemere Chibuzo, Ministry of Arts, Culture & Creative Economy
Ekaete Eyo Oham, Civil Service Commission, Jane Ngarasi, Ministry of Trade & Commerce.
Ihemanma, Okechukwu, Ministry of Industries SMEs and Ekwueme, Emmanuel E, Ministry of Petroleum & Mineral Resources.
The statement advised the affected individuals to prepare their handover notes, and to report to their new offices immediately.
