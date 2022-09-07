Abia APGA suspends chieftain, Udensi, over alleged anti-party activities

The State Working Committee (SWC) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has indefinitely suspended a chieftain of the party, Chikwe Udensi, for alleged anti-party activities leveled against him.

The SWC, in a statement, said Udensi had been suspended indefinitely from APGA with immediate effect pending the hearing and determination of his case by a disciplinary committee set up by the party.

The statement was signed by Augustine Ehiemere, chairman; Sunday Onukwubiri, secretary; Bede Nmerem, organising secretary; Lucky Erondu, zonal chairman, South; Silas Chukwu, state financial secretary; Simeon Omeje, assistant publicity secretary, among other 16 members of the SWC.

It said that in pursuant to a resolution of the State Working Committee of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Abia State Chapter dated the 2nd day of September, 2022, the leadership of APGA in Abia State resolved that Chikwe Udensi be suspended.

The SWC further said that Udensi was also suspended for “supporting one Prince Nnanna Ukaegbu who was suspended from the party by the National Leadership of the party in 2014 against the party in Abia State, thereby bringing the party to public odium.”

It also alleged that Udensi was “working with some undemocratic forces in Abia State to cause crisis in the party, an act which amounts to gross violation of APGA Constitution.”

“Udensi was “Engaging in conducts which have brought the image of the party into public ridicule and disrepute contrary to Article 22 (2) (d) of the Constitution; publishing and distributing to the media false articles/materials and Statements with the intention of misinforming the public that there is a crisis in the party and or factions within the party in Abia State contrary to Article 21 (1) (g) of the Constitution.

“He was also divulging the proceedings and decisions of the party without express authorisation; thereby, misinforming and misrepresenting to the public the decisions/proceedings of the party with the aim of causing disaffection and bringing the party to public odium and ridicule and f. flagrant disobedience of party constitution and decisions contrary to the constitution of the party.”