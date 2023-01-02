Abdulrazaq sets agenda for 2023, congratulates Kwarans

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has congratulated the people of the state on the blessings of God to have witnessed the New Year, praying that the new calendar would usher in glad tidings and greatest things for everyone in the state and Nigeria in general.

The governor urged the people to remain committed to building an inclusive state where public resources work for all and everyone can attain their full potentials on the strength of their hard work, talents, and God’s grace — and not necessarily on account of any political affiliations.

A Press Statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor qouted Governor Abdulrazaq as saying that “As Nigeria inches closer to another general election, the Governor appeals to citizens to shun actions or utterances that may jeopardize public peace and safety or put families in danger.”

He also urged continuous support for the security agencies.

The Governor said his administration will continue to pursue programmes, policies and projects that deepen opportunities for all, guarantee the dignity of the human person, and reassert the place of Kwara in the northern region and Nigeria as a whole.

He added that the year offers Kwarans a chance to reassert their democratic right to elect leaders who answer only to the citizens and not to any forces or a clique of powerful individuals under whatever guise.