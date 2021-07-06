Abdulrazaq Isa emerges as new chairman, IPPG

The Governance Council of the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) has ratified the appointment of Abdulrazaq Isa as the new IPPG chairman effective from July 1, 2021.

He takes over from Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, who was the pioneer chairman of the Group from July 2015, having served two terms.

The first leadership transition and hand-over event, since the establishment of the IPPG, took place June 29, 2021, at the Waltersmith head office in Ikoyi, Lagos, which had in attendance members of the IPPG Board of Trustees and Governance Council.

The former chairman used the occasion to express his sincere appreciation to IPPG members for the confidence reposed in him and their support throughout his tenure as chairman of the Group.

“A healthy and vibrant oil and gas sector remains critical for the development of Nigeria and progressive indigenous producers are best placed to ensure greater linkages between the upstream oil and gas industry and the wider Nigerian Economy,” Ademola Adeyemi-Bero said in his remarks.

The new chairman, while thanking his predecessor for putting in an excellent shift during his tenure as IPPG chairman, promised to take IPPG to greater heights and solicited the support of members to ensure IPPG remained at the forefront of developing the Nigerian petroleum industry.

He also noted that due to changing industry dynamics and key industry reforms, it was imperative for IPPG to remain well positioned in order to contribute to the growth and development of the Nigerian petroleum industry by playing a leading role in meeting the cardinal priorities of the administration’s agenda for industry.

‘’IPPG remains committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders in nurturing a petroleum industry that can take its rightful place in the global space,” Isa said.

Layi Fatona, a member of the IPPG Board of Trustees, thanked the former chairman, noting that under his tenure, IPPG achieved many significant achievements due to his hard work and commitment to the growth and development of the Nigerian petroleum sector.

Established in 2015, IPPG is an association of indigenous Exploration and Production (E&P) companies with a current membership of 23 companies. The Group was set up to promote and advance the development of the Nigerian petroleum industry.

It constructively engages government and other stakeholders with the primary goal of maximising the contribution of the domestic oil and gas industry to the overall socio-economic development of Nigeria.

The current members of IPPG are – AMNI International Petroleum Development Company Limited, Dansaki Petroleum Limited, Elcrest Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited, Eroton Exploration and Production Company Limited, Energia Limited, FIRST Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Limited, First Hydrocarbon Nigeria Company Limited, Frontier Oil Limited, Green Energy International Limited, Lekoil Nigeria Limited, Midwestern Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited, Newcross Exploration and Production Limited, Network Exploration & Production Limited, Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Limited, Oriental Energy Resources Limited, Pillar Oil Limited , Platform Petroleum Limited, Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC, Shoreline Natural Resources Limited, Suntrust Oil Company Nigeria Limited, Vertex Energy Limited, Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited and Yinka Folawiyo Petroleum Limited.