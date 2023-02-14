Abdulrazaq inaugurates int’l market in Kwara

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State on Tuesday inaugurated the first phase of the Gbugbu International Market in Edu local government area of the state.

Speaking at the event, the emir of Lafiagi, Muhammed Kudu Kawu, described the development as a cheery one.

He said Abdulrazaq deserved another term of four years on account of his achievements and empathy for the people, especially the rural poor.

A statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor’s chief press secretary, quoted the emir as saying that “Gbugbu Market is the single biggest commercial opportunity in Edu Patigi local government. So, for you to spend the money to make it international standard is highly welcome, and you have provided our people with a huge opportunity to sell their produce.

“Except for those of us that live here, there is nobody that will truly appreciate what you have done here than us.

“I can tell you that every Wednesday, if you go to all the communities in Edu and Patigi, they are empty because all of them would have gone to the market to sell and buy things they need for the whole week. This is a major source of livelihood for our communities, and without this market, there may be a difficult life for our people, especially those in the villages.

“We thank you for deeming it fit to build this market and expand the opportunities for our people. You have certainly enhanced their values and opportunities for improving their livelihood,” the monarch said.

On his part, Governor Abdulrazaq said that the project was a deliberate effort of his administration to impact the people economically, promising to embark on more projects to promote their living standards.

“The trade that will be done here will impact meaningfully on the environment. This project is deliberate because the people of Gbugbu are also entitled to the dividends of democracy. It confirms part of our policy to invest in every sector of our communities. Lafiagi is known for both farming and commerce,” the governor said.