Abdulrazaq, Emir of Ilorin, don mourn ex-diplomat

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, on Friday, joined other eminent indigenes of Ilorin at the janazah (funeral) of a former Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Abdulkadir Muhammad Sambo Imam.

The remains of Imam, who died on Thursday evening, were interred at his GRA residence in Ilorin, the state capital.

Governor Abdulrazaq described the late retired diplomat as a great statesman, who contributed immensely to community, state, national and international development.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the family, friends, and everyone who mourns the late diplomat and fine public officer, who represented Nigeria at different countries at different times. At 90, he was one of the last persons standing of his noble generation.

“We beseech Allah, the Lord of the world, to repose the soul of the great diplomat and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus. We also ask Allah to comfort and strengthen Okubiyi family after his death”.

Similarly, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has expressed condolence over the death of the former diplomat.

The monarch glorified Almighty Allah for the quality and impactful years of the late envoy on earth, stressing that, “He was an exemplary and great mentor to many generations.”

In a condolence message issued by his Spokesman, Abdulazeez Arowona, the Emir affirmed that late ‘Ambassador Okekere’, as popularly called, was a gentle and committed public servant, who served Nigeria meritoriously until his retirement.

It added, “Late Ambassador Imam was a proud indigene of Ilorin Emirate, excellent Kwaran, amiable Nigerian and a global citizen with numerous track records of achievements to the nation and humanity in general.

“His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, on behalf of the entire members of the Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, sent his heartfelt condolences to the families, both immediate and extended, left behind by late Ambassador Abdulkadir Imam”.

The Emir, however, prayed Allah to forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds and admit him into al-janatul firdaus.

In an interview with BDSunday, Badmas Lanre Yusuf, a Professor of Islamic Studies, University of Ilorin, described the deceased as a respected diplomat and complete gentleman who impacted positively on the lives of many people while serving as Director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Ambassador Imam served meritoriously to the nation before his death. He is always ready to render assistance to lift people around him up.

“He was the Chairman of School for Arabic Studies Old Students Association (SASOSA) in Kwara State and I was the Secretary General serving him as the leader.

“I can give myself as an example. When I was serving as Chairman of Kwara State in 1993, my accountant was unable to bring foreign exchange to Saudi Arabia for Hajj of nation, and service providers were running after me for their money.

“It was late Ambassador Imam who worked on Alhaji Saidu Issa, the then Minister of State for External Affairs that they were able to raise loan for me and they were so flexible in the conditionalities.

“They said as soon as you are able to sort out the issue of foreign exchange, you can pay back in Nigeria. That is why I cannot forget him. I pray to the Almighty Allah to admit him into Janatul firdaus”, Yusuf said.

Late Ambassador Imam served the nation such as Chief of Protocol and Ambassador in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Germany, Libya, Egypt, Lebanon and Poland.

He is survived by wives, children, grandchildren and great grand children.