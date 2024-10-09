Abdulrazaq begs pharmacy students to help Nigeria check capital flights

Olufolake Abdulrazaq, the wife of Kwara State governor

Olufolake Abdulrazaq, the wife of Kwara State governor, has appealed to pharmacy students to consider remaining in Nigeria after graduation to help build Nigeria by checking the increasing capital flights abroad as a result of medical tourism embraced by some Nigerians.

BusinessDay reports that Kwara first lady gave the plea while delivering a lecture at the Annual Conference of Pharmaceutical Students Association of Nigeria (PANS), held at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) on Tuesday.

Represented by Aminat Ahmed El-Imam, the State Commissioner for Health, Abdulrazaq emphasized that true growth and success are best achieved through personal efforts and commitment to one’s home country.

“There is no greener pasture anywhere in the World than the one you water yourself”, she noted.

While encouraging the students to invest their skills and expertise in building the Country’s healthcare system, she acknowledged the challenges in Nigeria’s health sector.

Read also: Pharmaceuticals ramp up investments to tap local opportunities

Abdulrazaq, however auded the ongoing efforts of the Federal Minister of Health and the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to improve healthcare services across the Country.

She reassured the students that their contributions as pharmaceutical professionals are crucial to the development of a nation which is home to over 200 million people, saying, “Nigeria needs you to help make a difference.”

She pointed out that numerous entrepreneurial opportunities are available in Nigeria, specifically in Kwara State, where structures are being put in place to ease the journey for aspiring entrepreneurs in the pharmaceutical sector.

“No one understands the country’s health needs better than those who have studied and trained here,” she added.

Share