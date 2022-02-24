Abdulrazaq appoints aides on poverty alleviation

Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has appointed three special assistants on poverty alleviation: They include Lukman Ahmed (Central); Ayobami Tabitha Olusona (South), and and Hakeema Mora (North).

The governor, in a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, his chief press secretary, on Thursday, equally named a seven-member board for the Kwara State Broadcasting Corporation, Radio Kwara, with a veteran journalist, Kayode Adeyipo as its chairman.

Adeyipo was director of news and current affairs department of the radio station.

Other members of the board are Muhammad Buhari Jimoh; Aisha Muhammad; Amina Ahmed; Mary Ebun Oyeleye; Bolajoko Jumoke Bello; and Dele Aje.