Abacha’s daughter reportedly strangled to death in Maiduguri

Bukar Abacha, a legislator for the Ngala seat in the Borno House of Assembly, has been plunged into sadness after learning that his daughter was strangled to death at her home in Maiduguri’s Gidan Dembe neighbourhood.

The legislator’s daughter’s body was discovered at her home with her wrists and legs tied behind her back, according to a report by Zagazola Makama.

Read also: Islamist militants behead 10 farmers in Nigeria’s Borno state, residents say

The newspaper reported that the victim’s husband had taken her body to the police station and that her two-year-old daughter had been discovered sobbing next to her body.

On Wednesday, October 18, Kamilu Sani, the state’s police spokeswoman, verified the incident to TheCable.

Read also: Dozens of mourners killed by Boko Haram in Borno state – BBC

“We actually received a report on the killing, but whether it was gunmen that committed the culpable homicide or not is yet to be ascertained, the report we received was that the incident occurred at about 0700hrs.

The police have already commenced a discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing as well as arrest and bring the perpetrators to book,” the spokesperson said.